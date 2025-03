Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Full list of winners and constituencies

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti has scored a landslide victory. The alliance has secured 231 out of the total 288 seats, with the BJP scoring wins on 132 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has been completely decimated in the state. The MVA could secure wins on only 50 seats. Senior Congress leaders such as Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat have lost from their seats. Others won on 7 seats in all.

The current Assembly’s term expires on November 26, leaving just 72 hours for parties to form a government. Reaching a consensus on the chief minister's name could a big challenge for the Mahayuti.