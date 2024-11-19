Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP, Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, and Eknath Shinde’s Shinde Sena clash for 288 seats; spotlight on 9 key constituencies

Maharashtra, India's wealthiest state, is set to witness a critical electoral battle on Wednesday, November 19, as voters head to the polls to elect a new 288-member Legislative Assembly. The contest is primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, both vying for dominance. Meanwhile, their allies — the Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) — are striving to secure their political relevance in a fragmented but fiercely contested landscape.

The campaign has seen an intense mobilisation of national political heavyweights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra traversed the state, addressing rallies and lending star power to their party's campaigns.

Of the 288 assembly seats, 234 are classified as general constituencies, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Following a rigorous nomination process, the Maharashtra State Election Commission confirmed that 4,140 candidates remain in the fray after 2,938 withdrawals from the 7,078 valid nominations.

This high-stakes election will not only determine the composition of the state legislature but also set the tone for alliances and rivalries as Maharashtra's political dynamics continue to evolve.



Here are top nine battles that can determine which way the Assembly elections are heading:

1. Worli: Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora vs Sandeep Deshpande

The Worli constituency is gearing up for a high-profile three-way contest. Aaditya Thackeray, scion of the Shiv Sena-UBT, is seeking re-election following his landslide victory in 2019. Thackeray’s campaign emphasises urban development and youth-centric policies. However, he faces a strong challenge from Milind Deora, a former Union Minister now aligned with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Deora aims to capitalise on his reputation as an urban reformist and a seasoned parliamentarian.

Adding to the complexity, Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has thrown his hat into the ring. Known for his focus on local issues, including infrastructure and governance, Deshpande could potentially split the Marathi vote, turning this contest into a battle of alliances and grassroots appeal.

2. Baramati: Pawar vs Pawar

Baramati, the traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, is witnessing a dramatic intra-family rivalry. Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the NCP faction allied with the BJP, faces an intense challenge from his own grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, representing Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

Ajit Pawar’s campaign highlights his administrative experience and promises of accelerated development for the constituency. Meanwhile, Yugendra’s strategy revolves around Sharad Pawar’s enduring legacy in Baramati and his commitment to rural development. The outcome here could have far-reaching implications for the Pawar family's political legacy and the broader dynamics of Maharashtra's politics.

3. Vandre East: Zeeshan Siddique vs Varun Sardesai

The constituency of Vandre East is witnessing a generational clash between Zeeshan Siddique of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and Varun Sardesai from the Shiv Sena-UBT. Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique was gunned down last month, has gained popularity through his grassroots initiatives and youth outreach programmes. Sardesai, backed by Shiv Sena loyalists and Uddhav Thackeray himself, is positioning himself as a formidable alternative. This contest is expected to focus heavily on urban infrastructure, housing policies, and employment opportunities for youth. Most importantly, this constituency will see the impact of Baba Siddique's death, who has been a long-time MLA hailing from this region.

4. Nagpur South West: Devendra Fadnavis vs Praful Gudadhe

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is fighting to retain his stronghold in Nagpur South West. Fadnavis has long been the face of the BJP in Maharashtra, and his development-focused agenda is likely to dominate his campaign. However, Congress candidate Praful Gudadhe is attempting to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment and economic grievances among voters. This battle is set to be a referendum on Fadnavis's tenure and his influence in Maharashtra politics.

5. Kopri-Pachpakhadi: Eknath Shinde vs Kedar Dighe

In Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is pitted against Kedar Dighe of the Shiv Sena-UBT. Shinde, whose political career is closely tied to Thane, is campaigning on his developmental initiatives and his recent cinematic tribute to mentor Anand Dighe. On the other hand, Kedar Dighe, Anand Dighe’s nephew, is trying to reclaim his uncle’s legacy while criticising Shinde for betraying the original ideals of the Shiv Sena.

6. Sakoli: Nana Patole vs Avinash Brahmankar

In Bhandara district’s Sakoli constituency, Congress State President Nana Patole is locking horns with BJP's Avinash Brahmankar. Patole, a vocal critic of the BJP, is banking on his advocacy for farmers’ rights and public welfare. Brahmankar, meanwhile, is relying on the BJP's organisational strength and development promises to challenge Patole’s stronghold.

7. Kamthi: Chandrashekhar Bawankule vs Suresh Bhoyar

The Kamthi constituency in Vidarbha is witnessing another intense BJP-Congress rivalry. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, a senior BJP leader, is up against Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar. Bawankule’s focus on regional industrialisation and BJP's policies is countered by Bhoyar's grassroots campaign, which aims to tap into local dissatisfaction.

8. Bhokar: Sreejaya Chavan vs Tirupati Kondhekar

The Bhokar constituency, represented by the Chavan political dynasty, is witnessing a battle between Sreejaya Chavan (BJP) and Tirupati Kondhekar (Congress). While Sreejaya represents continuity and legacy, Kondhekar’s campaign is based on grassroots issues such as irrigation and unemployment, making this a tightly contested seat.

9. Mahim: Amit Thackeray's Debut vs Sada Sarvankar

Mahim is set to be the stage for Amit Thackeray’s political debut. Representing the MNS, Amit seeks to revive his father Raj Thackeray’s party in Mumbai. Incumbent Sada Sarvankar, representing the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, faces the challenge of defending his seat against a dynamic newcomer.