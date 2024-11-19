Maharashtra elections 2024: From banks, stock market, liquor shops to hospitals; What's open, what's closed on Nov 20? All you need to know

Almost 10 crore people in Maharashtra will decide the fates of 4,140 candidates on November 20 (Wednesday). Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. The campaigning for Maharashtra assembly polls and the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections ended on November 18. Voting is set to take place in the country's richest state with additional measures in place.

Here's what's open and what's closed in Maharashtra on voting day

Banks: Closed for business on election day

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays, public and private sector banks will remain closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections across the state.

Digital banking, ATMs to remain operational

Online banking transactions would not be impacted as digital banking as well as UPI platforms shall also remain operational as usual. Mobile banking will also function as usual and ATMs shall remain open across the state.

Stocks markets: BSE, NSE closed

Stock exchanges -- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- will remain closed on Wednesday. There will be no action in markets, including the equity, equity derivative and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

Liquor shops to remain close in Mumbai

In Maharashtra, the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited across Mumbai and other cities to ensure that elections are conducted smoothly. Liquor ban across Mumbai and other cities kicked in after 6 pm on November 18 and will last till 6 pm on the voting day.

Paid leave for public, private sector employees

Employees working in public sector as well as the private sector have been granted paid leaves by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vote. As per the BMC directives, emergency workers will be given a window of four hours to cast their vote during the day.

Educational institutions to remain shut

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions shall remain closed to allow students and staff members to cast their votes on election day.

Public transport to remain operational

On election day, public transport will remain operational till midnight to ensure that voters can travel to polling stations.

Emergency healthcare services to remain functional

Hospitals, emergency medical services and pharmacies across the state will remain open on voting day. Ambulance services will also be available for those needing urgent care.