Maharashtra Election 2024: List of key constituencies going to poll on November 20. Check details here

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20. The polling will be held in a single phase on Wednesday from 7 am to 5 pm. Out of the 288 seats going to polls, 234 are under general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Among the constituencies to watch out in the election are: Kopri-Pachpakhadi from where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is contesting, Devendra Fadnavis' stronghold Nagpur South West and Baramati. Baramati is locked in a Pawar vs Pawar battle in the assembly polls.

Here's the list of key constituencies, candidates to watch out for

Constituency Mahayuti MVA Kopri-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Kedar Dighe (Shiv Sena-UBT) Nagpur South West Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) Prafulla Gudadhe-Patil (Congress) Baramati Ajit Pawar (NCP) Yugendra Pawar (NCP-SP) Worli Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) Kamthi Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP) Suresh Bhoyar (Congress) Colaba Rahul Narwekar (BJP) Heera Devasi (Congress) Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Nawab Malik (NCP) Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party) Yevla Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) Manikrao Shinde (NCP-SP) Bhokar Sreejaya Chavan (BJP) Tirupati Kondhekar (Congress) Karad South Atul Suresh Bhosale (BJP) Prithviraj Chavan (Congress) Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique (NCP) Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena -UBT) Vandre West Ashish Shelar (BJP) Asif Zakaria (Congress) Mumbadevi Shaina NC (Shiv Sena) Amin Patel (Congress) Kankavli Nitesh Rane (BJP) Sandesh Parkar (Shiv Sena-UBT) Kudal Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena) Vaibhav Naik (Shiv Sena-UBT) Islampur Nishikant Bhosale Patil (NCP) Jayant Patil (NCP-SP)

It is expected to be a nail-biting contest between the ruling Mahayuti bloc and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In the Mahayuti, the BJP is contesting on 148 seats, followed by Shiv Sena at 80 and NCP at 53. In the MVA, the Congress has fielded its candidates on 103 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) at 89 and NCP (SP) at 87.

The MVA bloc, on the other hand, comprises the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The counting of votes will take place on and results will be declared on November 23.