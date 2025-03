Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress announces first list of candidates; Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut among key names; check full list here

The Congress has unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, naming 48 contenders. Prominent leaders include Vijay Wadettiwar contesting from Brahmapuri, Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner, and Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South.

In a major development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — an alliance of the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) — had finalized its seat-sharing arrangement. The agreement allots 255 out of the 288 constituencies among the three partners, with each party set to field candidates in 85 seats.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will cover all 288 constituencies, are slated for November 20, with the vote count and results expected on November 23.