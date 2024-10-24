Setback for NCP: Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer quits, to fight as Independent

Sameer Bhujbal, Mumbai NCP president and nephew of senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, resigned from the party on Thursday. He announced his intention to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections as an independent candidate from Nashik's Nandgaon constituency. The Nandgaon seat has been allocated to the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as part of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Bhujbal said he had aspired to contest from Nandgaon but chose to resign to avoid undermining the alliance's interests. The Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Suhas Kande for the seat. Speaking to reporters, Bhujbal explained his decision, stating that contesting independently was the best course of action to honor "alliance dharma."

The former Nashik MP will officially file his nomination on October 28. In parallel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sameer’s uncle, is contesting from the Yevala constituency, a family stronghold. Earlier this month, Pankaj Bhujbal, Sameer’s cousin and Chhagan’s son, took oath as a governor-nominated Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).