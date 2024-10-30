Upset over MVA seat distribution, rebels file nominations across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, other seats: Report

Upset over the seat distribution in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), rebels are contesting as independent candidates against the official nominees in key constituencies in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. The rebels are mostly from the Congress who are fighting against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s official nominees.

They believe that they win because of local support in their constituencies. In Byculla, former Congress MLA Madhu Chavan is fighting as an independent against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Manoj Jamsutkar, The Times of India reported.

Chavan had filed one affidavit as a Congress candidate and another as an independent from Byculla. The Congress rebel said that he filed two affidavits not as an act of rebellion but to express disappointment over the seat being given to SS (UBT).

He said that the grand old party's leadership advised the cadre to prepare for potential 'friendly' contests due to confusion over seat-sharing arrangements.

"At the last moment, the ticket went to Shiv Sena (UBT) which fielded Manoj Jamsutkar. He is a traitor, he left our party during the last election at a crucial time, our workers were upset with him. To respect their emotions, I decided to register my protest," Chavan told the publication.

Raju Pednekar, Rajendra Mulak, Hemlata Patil, and Kiran Kale have also filed nominations against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates.

Former Congress corporator Raju Pednekar has filed his nomination from the Versova assembly constituency against SS (UBT)'s Harun Khan. Pednekar said: "I am confident of winning this seat. People are with me."

In Ramtek, Rajendra Mulak has filed his nomination as an independent against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nominee Vishal Barbate. Congress workers are not only upset in these constituencies but also in Nashik and Igatpuri.

Party workers in Igatpuri and Nashik Central have also decided to not campaign for official MVA nominees. Congress' Hemlata Patil has filed a nomination as an independent from the Nashik Central seat against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vasantrao Gite.

In Igatpuri, the party workers are upset as they hoped a local candidate would be fielded. The grand old party has fielded Laki Jadhav from the constituency.

In Ahmednagar City, however, Congress' Kiran Kale has filed her nomination as an independent candidate against NCP (SP)'s Abhishek Kalamkar.