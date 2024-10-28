'Such mistakes can...': Uddhav Sena warns Congress about fielding candidate for Solapur South

Tensions between allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress escalated on Monday after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut warned Congress against fielding a candidate from the Solapur South assembly seat, a constituency already claimed by his party. Raut cautioned that such actions could provoke retaliatory moves from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and jeopardise the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

"The Congress, in its new list, has announced its candidate, Dilip Mane, from the Solapur South constituency. This comes even though we have already fielded Amar Patil for the same seat. I consider this a typing mistake by the Congress. Such mistakes can happen from our side too," Raut said.

He further hinted that the Shiv Sena (UBT) might respond by contesting other seats allocated to Congress, particularly Miraj, which is part of the seat-sharing agreement. "If this infection of fielding candidates against allies spreads across the state, it will create problems for the MVA," Raut warned.

The opposition MVA alliance comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Together, they are challenging the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) coalition, known as the Mahayuti.

When asked about Congress’s efforts to secure additional seats in Mumbai, Raut responded that the Shiv Sena traditionally contests more seats in Mumbai. "Just as Congress is essential in Vidarbha, our presence is crucial in Mumbai," he remarked.

Congress state president Nana Patole defended the party’s decision to contest the Solapur South seat, stating, “The decision was made by the high command, and we cannot interfere at the state level. I suggest Raut direct his criticism toward the opposition, not allies. The nomination process ends tomorrow.”

Despite the MVA having announced candidates for over 200 seats, the alliance remains deadlocked over several constituencies, including Solapur South. With only a short window left before the nomination deadline, the conflict between Congress and the Sena (UBT) highlights cracks in the alliance’s coordination.



