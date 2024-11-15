Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Rahul promises MVA will offer higher MSP for soybean, onion, cotton to Maha farmers

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to take historic steps for Maharashtra’s farmers by ensuring a minimum price of Rs 7,000 per quintal for soyabeans, plus a bonus.

The Congress leader also announced that the MVA would form a committee to set a fair price for onions and determine an appropriate minimum support price (MSP) for cotton.

Rahul accused BJP of repeatedly promising an MSP of Rs 6,000 for soyabeans in the last three elections, yet farmers continue to sell their soybeans for just Rs 3,000-4,000 — far below the promised price.

“Maha Vikas Aghadi will restore justice to farmers, ensuring they receive the rightful rewards for their hard work,” Rahul wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Criticising the ruling Mahayuti government, Congress pointed out that Maharashtra has procured only 3,888 metric tonnes of soyabeans, while neighbouring Telangana has bought nearly 25,000 metric tonnes. This, Congress claims, highlights the difference between those who prioritize farmer welfare and those focused on personal gain and power.

Earlier this week, Rahul alleged that Maharashtra’s soyabean and cotton farmers are suffering due to the BJP government’s “anti-farmer” policies. He also highlighted that soyabean prices, which had reached Rs 10,000 in 2021, have now fallen so low that farmers are forced to sell their crop for less than the MSP. While the MSP for soyabeans is Rs 4,892, farmers are selling it for around Rs 4,200 or even less, he claimed.

These comments come as the political heat rises in Maharashtra, with elections scheduled for November 20 and counting of votes on November 23.

Agriculture remains a critical part of Maharashtra's economy, but farmers continue to face multiple challenges, from erratic weather patterns to export bans.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced significant backlash from onion farmers, who were upset by low prices and the export ban, resulting in a loss of 12 seats for the Mahayuti alliance in onion-growing regions. Although the export ban was later lifted, the damage had already been done.

In response to farmers’ demands, both major political alliances have promised to implement farm loan waivers. While onion prices have risen, offering some relief to farmers, falling soybean and cotton prices remain a pressing concern for the ruling Mahayuti alliance as the state heads into the polls.

In Maharashtra, nearly 18 Lok Sabha constituencies, particularly the cotton and soybean cultivating regions had decisive influence in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the Mahayuti alliance lost.