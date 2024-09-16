Maharashtra assembly polls likely in November 2nd week, says CM Shinde; gives update on NDA seat sharing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the assembly elections in the state are likely to take place in the second week of November. He also gave an update on the ruling Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP. He made the comments during an informal interaction at his official bungalow Varsha.

"Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will be the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," Shinde was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.

The Chief Minister further said that the seat-sharing between the parties will be finalised in 8-10 days. The Election Commission, however, has not made an official announcement on the Maharashtra election schedule.

He added that he can see the support for his government among women, while mentioning that around 1.6 crore women so far have got financial assistance under the state government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Under this scheme, women beneficiaries get Rs 1,500 per month. "We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," CM Shinde noted. Furthermore, he asserted that his was a government of the common man. Shinde said that the Mahayuti government has struck a balance between development and welfare schemes.

He added that it was his government's aim to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all. Neither the Mahayuti nor the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming elections.

As per reports, the BJP is likely to contest anywhere between 140-150 seats whereas the Shinde Sena is seeking over 100 seats citing their strike rate in the Lok Sabha polls. Ajit Pawar's NCP, however, may field its candidates on 55 seats.

Since the Lok Sabha election outcome weighed in the favour of the MVA, MVA allies are citing their performance to get more seats in the assembly elections.