Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for govt employees ahead of poll preps

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared a Diwali bonus for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers on Tuesday, just minutes before the Election Commission's announcement of poll dates for the state. The bonus will also extend to Asha workers and kindergarten teachers, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting front-line workers during the festive season.

The Municipal Mazdoor Sangh had requested a Diwali bonus of Rs 40,000, but the Chief Minister revealed that the final bonus for BMC staff will be Rs 28,000.

This decision comes closely on the heels of another announcement from the Shinde government, which declared a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at five key toll booths in Mumbai, allowing commuters to travel without fees on LBS Road-Mulund, Dahisar, Airoli Creek Bridge, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, and Vashi.

These announcements coincide with a shifting political landscape in Maharashtra since the 2019 Assembly elections. Initially, the undivided Shiv Sena won a majority in alliance with the BJP, but the partnership unraveled due to disputes over the chief ministership.

Consequently, the Shiv Sena aligned with the Congress and NCP, resulting in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajvee Kumar confirmed that the Maharashtra Assembly Elections will take place in a single phase on November 20, 2024, setting the stage for an active electoral season in the state.

