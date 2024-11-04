Maharashtra DGP, accused of phone-tapping by MVA leaders, transferred ahead of polls

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla was transferred on Monday ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly Congress leaders, accused her of phone-tapping.

The chief secretary of the state has been directed to send a panel of 3 IPS officers for the appointment of the new Maharashtra DGP by November 5.

While announcing elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar previously warned officials to be impartial and perceived to be non-partisan in their conduct when carrying out their duties.

Previously, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole wrote to the CEC last month, requesting the removal of Rashmi Shukla from her position. Patole accused Shukla of displaying "clear bias" against opposition parties in the state--Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

He also claimed that numerous incidents of political violence against opposition leaders were reported in the past few days.

"While the DGP of Jharkhand was removed immediately after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced, DGP Maharashtra was exempted," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that there are serious allegations against Rashmi Shukla. He claimed that the elections in Maharashtra are being conducted under pressure from the police.

“Can we expect her to conduct fair elections? We have said that the reins of elections should not be given to her, and then the Election Commission said that they do not have the right (to transfer). How can this happen? At the same time, Jharkhand’s DGP was changed…Maharashtra’s election is being conducted based on police pressure," he said.