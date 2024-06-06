'Maha' churn in Maharashtra: 10-15 NCP MLAs in touch with Sharad Pawar; Shinde seeks Cabinet expansion

Not all is well in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra after the shocking performance of the in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is seeking a cabinet expansion in the state at the earliest. MLAs of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are willing to get accomodated in state cabinet ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, India Today reported citing sources.

He has also called for a meeting of all the newly elected MPs at his official residence Varsha Bungalow today. The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also called a meeting at his official residence in Mumbai today after sensing an unrest among his MLAs.

The loss in Baramati seat and victory of Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar against BJP after joining Sharad Pawar camp from Ajit camp has also sent a strong signal that Sharad Pawar enjoys sympathy in state.

Moreover, there is also buzz that around 15 MLAs of the Ajit Pawar camp are in touch with Sharad Pawar and are likely to get back to NCP (SP). The developments come a day after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered to tender his resignation, citing the BJP's dismal performance in the general elections.

Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai that he wants to work in the party organisation. He also requested the BJP high command to relieve him of the responsibility of the state government so he can work for the upcoming state elections.

He also mentioned that in Mumbai, the BJP won on 2 seats but in terms of vote share, the party received more than 2 lakh votes. He added that the victory margins on many seats are very less.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP managed to win only 9 seats in Maharashtra. The Shinde Sena won only 7 out of the 14 seats it contested whereas the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won only 1 of the 4 seats it fought on. Overall, the NDA alliance won on 293 seats whereas the INDIA bloc won 234 seats.