'If saffron flag bows down on Shivaji's land...': Manoj Muntashir's emotional appeal to voters of Maharashtra

Lyricist and scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla, known for films like Adipurush and albums like Ek Villain, recently shared an emotional appeal to the voters ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. At the outset, he said that what will transpire in Maharashtra over the course of the next 5 years will be decided on November 20.

"For the next 5 years, whether conch shells will be blown in the temples or loudspeakers of appeasement, flowers will be showered during Ganesh immersion or stones will be thrown," the Adipurush writer said in a video he shared on his YouTube channel.

The scriptwriter also had a few cents on what should the elected government's approach be towards people.

In the words of Muntashir, "We need a government that provides food to our stomach, work to us, and respects our faith. A government that can respect us, grows crops of self-respect in our fields, respects our annadatas (farmers), and puts the sacred soil of Maharashtra on its forehead."

He added that the government should give hope to the people in these uncertain times. The Ek Villain songwriter said that the state needs an administration "in which hope blossoms, which follows Ram Niti (the policies of Lord Rama) before rajneeti (politics)."

The songwriter, also known for penning Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, gave a Ramayan analogy to explain his expectations from the elected government when it comes to crimes against women.

"We need a government which will stand with a raised chest like Hanuman to protect our beloved daughters like Sita."

In the video, Muntashir also attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) for their shortcomings.

Referring to the lynching of Hindu priests by an enraged mob in Palghar in 2020, Muntashir said: "The power to decide whether Sanatanis will be able to don the tilak or priests praying for the welfare of the world will be killed is in your fingers."

Attacking the Congress party, he said that Maharashtra does not want a government wherein the country is gripped by terror attacks and the Prime Minister shakes hands with terrorists.

Further taking aim at the Shiv Sena (UBT), Manoj Muntashir said during the same video that the state neither needs those in government under whose watch labourers had to leave their homes nor those who are against beef ban.

Towards the end, he said: "Remember, If the saffron flag is lowered on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, history will not forgive us. Think before you vote."

Voting across all the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on and the results will be declared on November 23.