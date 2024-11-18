Maharashtra Elections: Dry days in Mumbai; Liquor shops to remain closed for 4 days

Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra will observe several dry days in November due to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. The Election Commission of India has mandated these dry days to ensure peaceful and orderly voting.

Dry days are designated dates when alcohol sales are banned in a region. These restrictions are usually put in place during key national, religious, or cultural events and during elections to maintain order and avoid disruptions.

The Election Commission has set the following dry days for liquor sales in Maharashtra:

November 18 : No alcohol sales after 6 PM.

: No alcohol sales after 6 PM. November 19 : Complete ban throughout the day, one day before voting.

: Complete ban throughout the day, one day before voting. November 20 : Alcohol sales banned until 6 PM on polling day.

: Alcohol sales banned until 6 PM on polling day. November 23: Ban until 6 PM as election results are announced.

These measures are in place to ensure peaceful elections and responsible participation by citizens.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, with all 288 constituencies voting on the same day. The results will be announced on November 23.

To boost voter turnout, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared November 20 as a holiday for all businesses and offices under its jurisdiction.

Key points:

No penalties : Employees cannot have pay deducted or face penalties for taking the day off to vote.

: Employees cannot have pay deducted or face penalties for taking the day off to vote. Strict enforcement: As BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has stated, employers who ignore this rule will face strict action.

These efforts ensure a smooth election process and encourage citizens to vote.