Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP releases another list of 25 candidates, fields Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released another list of 25 candidates for upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. In the third list, the saffron party announced candidates for Vasai (Sneha Dube), Borivali (Sanjay Upadhyay), Versova (Bharati Lavekar), Ghatkopar East (Parag Shah), Latur City (Archana Chakurkar), and Karad North (Manoj Ghorpade).

The saffron party has fielded Pravin Datke from Nagpur Central, Sudhakar Kohale from Nagpur West, and Milind Mane from Nagpur North.

BJP releases the third list of candidates for upcoming #MaharashtraElection2024 pic.twitter.com/POctinifAq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

With today's announcement, the BJP has so far released the names of candidates for 146 seats. In the first list, it had announced 99 candidates followed by 22 in the second list on Saturday. In the second list, the party retained six sitting MLAs and dropped two -- Washim and Gadchiroli.

The second list featured two members of the legislative council: Gopichand Padalkar was fielded from Jat and Ramesh Karad from Latur Rural where he would take on Congress' Dhiraj Deshmukh.

Among the MLAs who were given the ticket again were two leaders from Pune, namely, Sunil Kamble (Pune Cantonment) and Bhimrao Tapkir (Khadakwasala). The party also fielded Hemant Rasne from Kasba constituency in Pune city.

Elections to the 288-member assembly will take place on November 20.