Maharashtra factory blast: 8 dead in massive blast at ordnance factory in Bhandara

A deadly explosion occurred today at an ordnance factory in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, resulting in at least eight fatalities and seven injuries, as confirmed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shortly after the incident.

The blast, which took place around 10 AM, was reported in the RK Branch section of the factory. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated that approximately 14 workers were present at the time, and the explosion caused the roof of one of the units to collapse. District officials have confirmed that at least two individuals have been rescued from the debris.

Emergency responders are currently on the scene, and the situation is still developing. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties, but local sources suggest that the blast has caused widespread destruction.

The site has seen a swift response from multiple agencies, including police, fire department personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), all working together to manage the situation.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the incident as a failure of the Modi government, highlighting concerns over safety protocols at such facilities.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with authorities working diligently to uncover the details surrounding this tragic event.

"After the accident blast in Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar Bhandara, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, rescue operation is currently underway. A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB," a district official told news agency ANI.

More updates will follow as details emerge.

(With inputs from Yogesh Pandey and Vyankatesh)