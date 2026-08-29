Maharashtra FDA crackdown: Cockroaches, reused oil, cross-contamination found in 4 Mumbai kitchens; licences suspended

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Mumbai kitchens found with cockroaches, reused oil and poor hygiene

Officials found active infestations of cockroaches and other pests in several parts of the kitchens and food storage areas. The establishments were also allegedly using excessive quantities of artificial colours and monosodium glutamate. Cooking oil was found to be repeatedly reused, with some of it appearing darkened and highly oxidised, the FDA said.

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Inspectors also found cooked rice stored in unhygienic conditions, exposed and without adequate covering. The surrounding areas had damp walls, fungal growth, moisture and water condensation. Cooking utensils, equipment and knives were found to be heavily soiled, with accumulated grease, dust residues and organic matter.

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The FDA also flagged the risk of cross-contamination between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. According to the department, the same preparation areas, cutting boards and cooking equipment were being used for both types of food without adequate segregation or sanitation. Poor drainage systems were another major concern, with stagnant wastewater, algae, sludge and foul odours found at the establishments.

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In view of the violations, the licences of the four food businesses were suspended with immediate effect under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The FDA said it was carrying out a special inspection drive across Maharashtra to ensure that consumers have access to safe, hygienic and quality food. It also warned of strict legal action against businesses found violating food safety regulations.

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Soyabean oil seized in Akola over suspected adulteration

In a separate action in Akola, FDA officials inspected Prabhudayal Laxminarayan in the MIDC area and collected a sample of refined soyabean oil sold under the Shakti brand. The department suspected adulteration and found other irregularities, including the absence of a laboratory and laboratory reports. The establishment was also found selling loose oil despite holding a licence to repack oil.

The FDA seized 3,428.400 kg of oil valued at Rs 6,21,300 from the firm, according to the statement. Officials also seized 3,598.400 kg of loose refined soyabean oil worth Rs 5,61,350 from Bharatkumar and Brothers in MIDC, Akola, citing suspected adulteration and the absence of an up-to-date laboratory and laboratory reports. Both firms held licences for repacking oil.

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Their licences were suspended with immediate effect following the deficiencies found during the inspections, the FDA said. The action in Mumbai and Akola forms part of the department's ongoing checks on hygiene, food safety and suspected adulteration.