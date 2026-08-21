Maharashtra FDA crackdown: Tukaram Mundhe bans sale of loose, unpacked edible oil; warns of heavy fines, up to 7 years in jail

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Mundhe emphasised that adulteration of edible oil directly affects public health and would no longer be tolerated. He urged consumers to avoid buying loose edible oil and to purchase only packaged oil. He also reminded retailers that the sale of loose edible oil was already prohibited and highlighted the risks of consuming such oil, including food poisoning and the reuse of frying oil, a common practice in hotels.

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DIFFICULT TO TRACK

The commissioner pointed out that loose or unsealed oil lacks batch numbers or source details, making it difficult to trace. The Maharashtra FDA identified unregistered edible oil companies and found multiple violations, such as operating without valid licences, adulterating oil with cheaper undeclared oils, selling oil exceeding acid value and trans-fat limits, unauthorised blending of mustard oil, relabelling, repackaging near-expiry oil, and using non-food-grade packaging.

Mundhe stated that mustard oil must be sold as 100 per cent pure and cannot be blended with other oils, a rule in force since June 8, 2021. For multi-sourced edible oils, consumers were advised to check the AGMARK logo and component percentages and not rely on claims like "Super-Refined" or "Double-Refined".

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The order covers commonly used edible oils such as groundnut, mustard, sunflower, rice bran, palm, coconut and maize oil. Maharashtra has 212 centrally licensed edible oil producers and 285 state-licensed operators.

PACKING VIOLATIONS AND REUSE

Mundhe highlighted packaging violations, including the reuse of containers previously holding mineral oil, lubricants, paints or chemicals. He warned that spot-welded cans could cause metallic contamination and that single-use tin cans could not be reused for food packaging. Rusted, cracked or improperly tinned vessels were also found, making food unfit for consumption. Some edible oil was transported in tankers previously used for non-edible or hazardous materials. He said edible oil must be protected from direct sunlight and strong odours during storage and transportation.

The commissioner explained that repeatedly heating and reusing oil produces harmful compounds linked to health issues such as dyslipidaemia, atherosclerosis, hypertension, liver and kidney damage, and increased cancer risks. Oil with Total Polar Compounds exceeding 25 per cent is not allowed, and fresh oil must not exceed 15 per cent. Used oil must be handed over to authorised collectors and cannot re-enter the food chain. Consumers were advised not to repeatedly reheat and reuse frying oil at home.

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PENALTIES

On penalties, Mundhe said violations would be prosecuted under Chapter IX of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Unsafe food could lead to imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh. Substandard oil could attract penalties up to Rs 5 lakh, misbranded oil up to Rs 3 lakh, possession of adulterants up to Rs 10 lakh, operating without a valid licence up to Rs 10 lakh, and misleading advertisements up to Rs 10 lakh. Company directors, partners and managers responsible for violations would be held personally liable. Improvement notices, licence suspensions and cancellations would also be initiated when necessary.