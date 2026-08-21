‘2 out of 3 canteens didn't have licence’: Tukaram Mundhe on why Maharashtra FDA raided Bombay High Court
‘2 out of 3 canteens didn't have licence’: Tukaram Mundhe on why Maharashtra FDA raided Bombay High Court
BT India @ 100: During the interview, Mundhe was also asked about the perception that he is sometimes seen as “arrogant” and about remarks questioning whether his enforcement approach involves using excessive force against relatively small violations
BT India @ 100: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has explained why his department inspected canteens at the Bombay High Court, saying the action followed questions over whether food-safety enforcement was being carried out only against private establishments.
In a conversation with India Today's Preeti Choudhry at Business Today's India @ 100 event, Mundhe said the inspection was prompted by a discussion during a court hearing, where questions were raised about whether the FDA was also acting against government and semi-government establishments.
Mundhe said he was not personally present during the hearing, but his lawyer, FDA officers and the government leader representing the state were present. After the hearing, the government leader briefed Mundhe about the questions raised in court.
“She briefed me that during the hearing, the questions were raised whether you are taking action against only private or you are taking action against the establishment of government and semi-government,” Mundhe said. He added that the FDA had data to support its enforcement actions across different types of establishments.
During the discussion, Mundhe was asked whether the FDA had inspected the Mantralaya canteen. He said it had already been inspected. The next question was whether the Bombay High Court canteen had also been inspected.
During the interview, Mundhe was also asked about the perception that he is sometimes seen as “arrogant” and about remarks questioning whether his enforcement approach involves using excessive force against relatively small violations.
When asked whether he likes being challenged, Mundhe gave a brief response: “I challenge myself, nobody else.”
The comment came in the context of questions over his enforcement style and the scrutiny surrounding FDA raids.
These are realities of India
The discussion also touched upon observations made by the courts about the practical realities of enforcing regulations in India.
Mundhe acknowledged the broader challenge, responding to the remark that “This is India. These are realities of India.”
His explanation of the Bombay High Court inspection, however, underscored his position that food-safety rules should apply consistently, irrespective of whether an establishment is privately or government-operated.
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The High Court canteen inspection, he said, was not planned as a targeted action against the court. Rather, it followed questions raised during a hearing about the scope of FDA inspections and whether government establishments were being subjected to the same scrutiny as private ones.