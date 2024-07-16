Maharashtra hit-and-run case: Malad bar license suspended after it served alcohol to Mihir Shah beyond allowed hours

The Maharashtra excise department has suspended the license of Sai Prasad Bar in Malad for serving alcohol to 23-year-old Mihir Shah, the main suspect in the Worli hit-and-run incident, beyond the permitted time.

The official said that the bar served alcohol to Shah and his driver around 4 am, violating the state regulations that allow the sale of alcohol in licensed establishments between 10 am and 1:30 am.

"We have suspended the bar license of Sai Prasad bar in Malad after our investigations. The bar served four cans of Budweiser Magnum to Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, at around 4 am. They also failed to produce CCTV footage when requested and had some illegal alterations," said a state excise department officer involved in the investigation.

The excise department officer Vijay Suryawanshi, who was involved in the inquiry, confirmed the suspension of the bar's license and mentioned that Sai Prasad Bar could challenge the suspension before the suburban collector or the state excise chief. This action follows a similar suspension of Vice-Global Tapas Bar for serving hard drinks to Shah, who is below the legal drinking age of 25, and for alleged illegal constructions.

The hit-and-run incident involved Mihir Shah crashing his BMW into a scooter, driven by Pradeep Nakhwa, 50, with his wife Kaveri, 45, resulting in minor injuries to the rider. However, Kaveri was dragged for nearly 2.5 kilometres and was subsequently run over again by Bidawat while reversing the car.

Shah first denied consuming alcohol, but he eventually acknowledged consuming a significant amount before the crash.

The police have filed charges which have been brought against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for a number of offences, including reckless or careless driving (281), endangering life (125 b), causing evidence to disappear (238), culpable homicide not amounting to murder (105), and relevant Motor Vehicles Act sections.

The court also granted release to Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, a prominent member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, who was also taken into custody.

As his police custody ends, Mihir Shah is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, July 16.