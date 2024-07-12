Big jolt for MVA as NDA wins all 9 seats in Maharashtra MLC Polls 2024

The counting of votes for the Biennial election to 11 council seats in Maharashtra has concluded. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), secured all 9 seats they contested.

From the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress candidate Pradnya Satav won their respective seats.

BJP's Pankaja Munde, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe, Yogesh Tilekar, and Sadabhav Khot are among ten candidates who have won the Maharashtra MLC elections. Counting for the remaining seat is still in progress.

Munde, Phuke, and Tilekar each secured victory with 26 votes, surpassing the required winning margin of 23 votes.

Additionally, Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje from Ajit Pawar's party, along with Shinde Sena leader Bhavana Gawli, also won their seats with ease.

The BJP nominated five candidates, and all five secured wins. Similarly, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP each fielded two candidates, and all four were successful in the election.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress and the factions of Shiv Sena and NCP led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar respectively, fielded three candidates in the Maharashtra MLC polls.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the success on social media, posting "9/9" along with a thumbs-up emoji.

Heartiest congratulations to all the leaders of the NDA for registering this landslide victory in the Maharashtra MLC election.



I'm certain that under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, you all will contribute significantly to nation-building. Your experience in… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 12, 2024

Voting for the 11 seats took place this morning.

A total of 12 candidates competed for the 11 available seats in the Maharashtra MLC polls.

The results were largely anticipated, as MLCs are chosen indirectly by Assembly members. In this system, a party with enough MLAs (23 in this instance) secures a legislative council seat.