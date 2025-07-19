'MNS to shut down schools if...': Raj Thackeray's warning after Fadnavis remains firm on 3-language policy

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Friday issued an ultimatum that his party will shut down schools in the state if Hindi is made mandatory for students of classes 1 to 5.

His warning came days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis firmly reiterated the Mahayuti government's commitment to implement the three-language policy across the state. In a speech to party workers in Mira Bhayander, he said: "If the government wants to commit suicide, let it. We won't stop it."

He added that Marathi language and culture were "non-negotiable".

“I will never compromise on the Marathi person, the Marathi language, or the Marathi identity. Those living here must learn Marathi. If you want to live peacefully in Maharashtra, respect the language and the people. If not, expect a backlash,” Raj Thackeray said.

He also urged his supporters to only speak in Marathi in public and private spaces. "Whether you are in a train, bus, taxi, shop, or hospital — speak in Marathi and make the other person speak in Marathi too.”

Thackeray claimed that the state government's push for Hindi was not merely education but part of a larger plan to reshape the electoral map of Maharashtra. He claimed that select constituencies were being transformed into non-Marathi dominated zones.

Raj Thackeray accused unnamed forces of attempting to politically and culturally align these areas with neighboring Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said in an interview with India Today's sister channel — Mumbai Tak — that the earlier government resolution (GR) on Hindi as the third language was reviewed after widespread consultations.

“The initial concern raised was—why make Hindi compulsory? We accepted that concern and amended the GR. Now, if a student wishes to choose Hindi, they may, or else any other Indian language can be selected. We are even open to teaching the language online if there are not enough students for a dedicated class,” he said.

He also explained that whether the three-language formula will kick in from class 1 or later would be decided by the Narendra Jadhav-led expert committee. "But the three-language formula will be implemented in Maharashtra 100 per cent. We are not here to undermine any Indian language in favour of English."