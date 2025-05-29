All is not well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Several BJP leaders have raked up their grievances against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent Maharashtra visit.

BJP leaders have accused Ajit Pawar of supporting those candidates who opposed the saffron party in the 2024 assembly polls, thus undermining the party's standing ahead of the upcoming local body polls.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The alleged tug-of-war between the two parties is visible especially in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, where both the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP wield strong influence.

In Western Marathwada, the BJP bagged 28, whereas the NCP secured 15 of the total 70 seats in the 2024 assembly polls. In Marathwada, the BJP secured 19 while the NCP secured 8 of the total 52 seats.

Despite the coalition, Maharashtra BJP leaders are apprehensive that Pawar's faction is strategically trying to take control of local self-government bodies that are currently dominated by the saffron party.

These local self-government bodies include Pune, Sangli, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Parbhani, Jalna and Beed. The Mahayuti is facing a test of unity ahead of the local body polls since the BJP is likely to go solo for this electoral test to reinforce its voter base and reclaim dominance in critical districts.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) argued that this friction between the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP could hurt Mahayuti's prospects in the upcoming elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir said that not just BJP MLAs but the entire Cabinet is frustrated with Ajit Pawar since they are facing a shortage of funds.

Ahir said: “It’s not just the BJP MLAs; the entire cabinet is frustrated with Ajit Pawar. They’re facing a shortage of funds, and their projects are stalled. After years of opposing each other, they’re now forced to work side by side.”

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar said the BJP could be intentionally highlighting the dissatisfaction with Ajit Pawar to lay a base for a split ahead of the local elections.

Advertisement

“Perhaps BJP leaders want their frustration publicised to escalate tensions, paving the way to contest independently,” he said. BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, however, dismissed murmurs of any rift with Ajit Pawar's NCP and said he had no such information.

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said there is complete coordination among the state's three leaders -- Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde.