Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has indicated a willingness to consider a political alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. However, this openness hinges on the Shiv Sena (UBT), a member of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), presenting a substantial proposal.

Advertisement

Related Articles

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande highlighted past attempts at collaboration that were met with 'betrayal', stressing that the onus is now on the Shiv Sena (UBT) to demonstrate genuine intent if they wish to partner with the MNS.

Deshpande stated, “If the Shiv Sena (UBT) feels an alliance with the MNS is possible, they should come forward with a substantial proposal. Raj Thackeray will take a decision on it.”

He said that Raj Thackeray did not explicitly endorse a political alliance with the Uddhav-led outfit in his interview.

“Raj did not say an alliance must take place. He only said that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is interested (for a tie-up), he will consider it,” Deshpande opined.

As local body elections in major Maharashtra cities such as Mumbai, Thane, and Pune approach, political dynamics are shifting, potentially increasing the appeal of a Thackeray alliance.

Advertisement

Uddhav Thackeray has also shown a willingness to set aside past differences for the larger interest of the 'Marathi manoos'. However, as Deshpande mentioned, “Raj did not say an alliance must take place. He only said that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is interested (for a tie-up), he will consider it.”

There has been no official communication from the ruling Shiv Sena, under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, regarding any alliance with the MNS.

Nonetheless, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab expressed optimism about a possible reconciliation, asserting, “Both the parties – Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS senior leader will meet and take the talk forward. Whatever decision both party leaders take, that decision will be accepted by us.”

Advertisement

The potential alliance is seen as a strategic move to rejuvenate both MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) amid their struggles to maintain relevance and cohesion.

An anonymous senior MNS leader noted that, “Things will not happen in a day or two, it is a long process. But we are happy that something is happening and that is good for both parties and the people of Maharashtra.”

A Thackeray reunion could significantly alter Maharashtra's political landscape, posing a challenge to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

This development may also energise both parties' cadres, offering a fresh impetus to their political ambitions. With both Thackerays back in Mumbai, senior leaders from both sides are set to meet soon to explore alliance possibilities, which could potentially change state politics.