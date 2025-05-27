Very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa in next 6-7 days: IMD

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra and Goa in the next 6-7 days, with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala in the May 27-30 period.

The India Meteorological Department said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to impact Northwest India from May 29. Conditions are favourable for the further advance of Southwest Monsoon into parts of Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Odisha, North Bay of Bengal, rest of the Northeastern states, and some parts of West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 2-3 days.

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Mizoram on May 28, followed by Assam and Meghalaya on May 29 and 30. The IMD has issued warnings urging residents to prepare for potential disruptions and ensure safety measures are in place.

In addition to the Northeast, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over regions such as Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha from May 27 to 31. These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. These conditions are also anticipated over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during this period, with West Madhya Pradesh facing thundersquall winds reaching 50-60 kmph on May 27.

South India will also see heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in Telangana on May 28 and 29. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall from May 27 to June 2, with the potential for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusts up to 50 kmph.

Kerala and Mahe are forecasted to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall from May 27 to 30, with Interior Karnataka experiencing similar conditions on May 27. The coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will also see scattered rainfall over the next five days.

Maharashtra's Konkan and ghat areas are bracing for isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 27, while Gujarat and Marathwada may encounter strong thundersquall winds.

The Northeast region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will face heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 27 to June 2.

Meanwhile, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 30.

The IMD also advised fishermen to not venture to the Arabian Sea from May 27 to June 1, and off Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Lakshadweep, Comorin areas, Gulf of Mannar, along and off Gujarat coast on May 30 and 31. A warning has also been issued for fishermen to not venture off Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts from May 27 to 31, over south, central & northwest Bay of Bengal from May 27 to 31, over north Bay of Bengal from May 28 to 31, most parts of Bay of Bengal on May 31.

DELHI WEATHER

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of a thundery development on May 28, partly cloudy sky with very light rain to light rain, thunderstorm and lightning on May 29 and 30.

Delhi is expected to witness maximum 38-40 degree Celsius and minimum 26-28 degree Celsius temperature on May 28 and 29, and maximum 35-37 degree Celsius and minimum 24-26 degree Celsius temperature on May 30.