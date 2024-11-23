Worli Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray defeats Milind Deora

As the results for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections unfold, the Worli constituency is emerging as a key battleground, with a historic contest between two factions of the Shiv Sena—one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde. This election marks the first time these factions are competing head-to-head, with both aiming to assert their dominance in the region. Historically, the Shiv Sena has enjoyed strong support in Worli, with its unified front securing consistent victories in the constituency. However, the division between the Thackeray and Shinde factions in recent years has fundamentally changed the political dynamics.

As trends trickle in, Aaditya Thackeray maintained a lead over Milind Deora for a while before trailing now by over 500 votes. However, Thackeray eventually trounced Deora, winning the seat comfortably.

The voting for Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly Elections took place in a single phase on November 20, 2024, across all 288 constituencies, with results slated for declaration on November 23, 2024. As of now, the counting of votes is underway, and the Worli constituency is among the most closely watched, given the intense rivalry between the Shiv Sena factions.

In this election, Shiv Sena (UBT), under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, has re-nominated the sitting MLA, Aaditya Thackeray, who is hoping to continue his legacy in the constituency. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has fielded Milind Deora, former Member of Parliament and a prominent figure within the Shinde camp. Both candidates are aiming to consolidate support in the urban constituency, which has seen shifting allegiances in recent years due to the power struggle within the Shiv Sena.

Worli is located in the Mumbai-Thane region, part of the larger Mumbai City district, and is classified as an urban constituency. It falls under the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency and has a general reservation status. Historically, the constituency has witnessed high voter engagement, with its residents prioritizing issues related to urban development, infrastructure, and social welfare.

As the vote counting progresses today, political analysts are closely monitoring the results from Worli, considering its symbolic significance in the larger Maharashtra election landscape. The outcome in Worli will not only reflect the political preferences of its residents but also signal the future trajectory of the Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra's evolving political environment.

With both Aaditya Thackeray and Milind Deora running in this high-profile contest, the Worli seat is expected to play a crucial role in determining the political direction of the Shiv Sena as it attempts to regain its hold over Maharashtra's urban centers. Voters in this constituency are faced with a choice between continuing the Thackeray legacy or embracing the leadership of the Shinde faction.

This battle in Worli is just one of many that will shape the political future of Maharashtra, making the 2024 Assembly Elections a pivotal moment for the state's political landscape. The counting of votes in Worli and other constituencies will provide critical insights into the evolving power dynamics in Maharashtra politics.