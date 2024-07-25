'Make 5 Bengal districts UT, otherwise Hindus will disappear': BJP's Nishikant Dubey claims massive demography change in Jharkhand

BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said the tribal population is declining very fast in Jharkhand as Muslims from Bangladesh are coming and settling there. He said illegal infiltrators are coming from Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad. "The state I come from, from Santhal Pargana area - when Santhal Pargana separated from Bihar and became a part of Jharkhand, in 2000 tribals formed 36% of the population in Santhal Pargana. Today, their population is 26%. Where did 10% of the tribals vanish?" he said while speaking in the Lok Sabha. "This House never worries about them, it indulges in vote bank politics."

Dubey said the ruling government of Jharkhand is not taking any action to stop this illegal settlement. "Our state government - JMM and Congress - is not taking any action. Intrusion from Bangladesh is rising in our state. Bangladeshi intruders are marrying tribal women. This is not an issue of Hindu-Muslim. In our state, those tribal women who contest election on ST quota, their husbands are Muslims. There are 100 tribal 'mukhiya' in our area but their husbands are Muslims," he said.

The BJP MP claimed that in some assembly segments, the increase in Muslim population was above 110%. "Every five years, an increase of 15-17% happens in the population or voters. But in the Madhupur assembly segment, from where I come, the Muslim population has increased by 117% on 267 booths. There are at least 25 assembly segments in Jharkhand where the Muslim population has increased by over 110%."

Dubey said riots broke out recently in Pakur's Taranagar-Ilami and Dagapara because Muslims from Malda and Murshidabad were ousting Hindus. "Hindu villages are going empty. This is a serious matter. I am saying this on record, I am ready to resign if what I am saying is incorrect. Jharkhand Police is unable to do anything. Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Malda, Murshidabad should be made a Union Territory, otherwise, Hindus will disappear, and implement NRC," he demanded the Centre.

The Jharkhand High Court, in an order dated July 22, said the Muslim population is increasing day by day and the state government should intervene, he said, adding that if nothing else, send a Committee of the House there and implement the report of the Law Commission from 2010 that permission is essential for conversion and marriage.