'Jamai tola on the land of Birsa Munda': Himanta launches scathing attack on Hemant Soren

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for no action against infiltrators, who he said are marrying tribal girls. Sarma is BJP's co-incharge for Jharkhand, which will go to the polls later this year. The chief minister, who has been frequently visiting the state ahead of the elections, said that while infiltrators are marrying tribal girls, the Jharkhand police are not doing any due diligence.

When told that it was the Centre's job to stop border infiltration, Sarma said this was a wrong assumption as no central forces can stop infiltration. He said infiltrators first enter Assam and West Bengal and then go to Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. He said once the infiltrators have entered the state, it is the job of the state police to identify and deport them.

"Jharkhand HC has directed the State government to detect the infiltrators and deport them. It is the responsibility of the state government to detect and deport. It is not the responsibility of the central government to do this," the Assam chief minister said, adding that if Soren cannot do this job then he should leave the chair and the BJP government will do it once elected.

"I do this work (deportation) in Assam daily. If you are not fulfilling your responsibility and say that Delhi should do it, then why are you in the chair? You should leave the chair and we will do this work," Sarma said.

Addressing a rally, Sarma on Tuesday said infiltrators from Bangladesh are settling in the state with the blessings of the JMM-Congress and this was the biggest threat to the tribals. He said the demography of the state was changing every day and there should be a law to restrict marriage between tribal women and Muslim infiltrators. He also said that 'jamai tola' is coming up on the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

आज झारखंड के आदिवासी भाइयों और बहनों को किस चीज़ का ख़तरा है? अवैध घुसपैठियों का, जो JMM-Cong के आशीर्वाद से राज्य में बस रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/wffAqmDXV0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2024



