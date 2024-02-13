Maldives deports 43 Indians for illegal businesses amid row with New Delhi

Maldives has deported 43 Indians who were allegedly found to have committed crimes, Male-based news outlet Adhadhu reported on Tuesday. The archipelago nation, whose relationship with New Delhi has deteriorated under President Mohamed Muizzu, deported 186 foreigners from 12 nationalities but none from China. Muizzu is considered pro-China. The highest number of people were deported to Bangladesh (83) followed by India (43), Sri Lanka (25), and Nepal (8). It is, however, not known when they were deported.

Also read: India-Maldives row: Muizzu changes tune, says Indian troops cannot be removed with 'short tempers'

Maldivian Home Ministry on Monday said efforts were underway to shut down businesses operated illegally in the country with earnings deposited to bank accounts held by foreigners. Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusan said the ministry was working together with the Economic Ministry to take action against illegal businesses operating under various names. He said such businesses include those operated by a foreigner instead of the registered owner.

Also read: Maldives is at high risk of external debt distress, warns IMF

"After registering under another name, [they include] places that operate outside of the registry, especially with the involvement of a foreigner with Rufiyaa deposited to his personal account," the minister was quoted as saying by Adhadhu. Ihusan said that his ministry was working on shutting down such businesses and deporting the foreigners who operate them.

Also read: 'Maldives' economy in trouble': Muizzu says can't launch development projects due to high debt

Adhadhu reported that if the registrar believes that a business is operated by a foreigner earning profits either directly or indirectly, a law was enacted in December 2021 to allow the registration of such businesses to be terminated.

Immigration Controller Shamaan Waheed on Monday said 186 foreigners were found to have committed crimes and they had been deported from the Maldives.

Maldives under President Muizzu has tilted towards China, which is competing with New Delhi for influence in the Indian Ocean Region. Muizzu came to power on the promise that he would not allow India to influence its foreign policy. After taking over as President, Muizzu asked New Delhi to withdraw its troops stationed in Maldives. After rounds of talks, New Delhi agreed to replace its troops with civilians in Maldives.

The bilateral relations took a further hit after three deputy ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Laskhadweep. After those remarks, Indian tourists, who were among the top sources of tourism for Maldives, started boycotting the island nation.