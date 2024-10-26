Man kills pregnant teen girlfriend in Haryana after she asks him to marry; arrested

In a shocking incident from Haryana, two men have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found buried in a pit in an abandoned area of Madina, authorities reported on Friday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a relationship with one of the suspects, identified as Sanju, who reportedly faced pressure from her to marry her. Alongside Sanju, his accomplice, Pankaj, was also taken into custody; however, a third suspect, identified as Ritik, remains at large as police continue to search for him.

The grim discovery of the victim's body followed a report by her brother, who filed a missing person complaint with Delhi Police on October 22. He expressed concern that a man his sister had recently befriended might be implicated in her disappearance.

After receiving the complaint, investigative teams were deployed, leading to the recovery of the woman's body. Authorities discovered that the suspects had rented a car on October 21, taking the victim with them along with her belongings. During police interrogation, both Sanju and Pankaj confessed to the crime, detailing how they had travelled to Haryana's Rohtak district, where they killed her and concealed her body in a four-foot-deep pit.

The incident escalated following a heated argument on Karwa Chauth, during which the victim was fasting. Following the dispute, Sanju, along with Pankaj and Ritik, decided to take a long drive, which ultimately led to the tragic events of that day.

Police investigations are ongoing, and efforts to locate the third suspect, Ritik, are underway. Family members of the victim claim that she was pregnant at the time of her death, further intensifying the tragedy surrounding this case.

