Man who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta belonged to Rajkot, his mother says he was a dog lover

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday was attacked by a man during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at her residence. The attacker has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, who was taken into custody soon after the incident.

Officials said he first handed over some papers to the Chief Minister, then began shouting before suddenly striking her. He was quickly overpowered by those present and handed over to police.

According to sources, Rajesh had come with a plea related to a jailed relative. His family said he is mentally unstable and disturbed by a recent court order on stray dogs. “He has even beaten me… He does have mental issues but never takes medicine. He loves animals, and after the news about the dogs, he had been disturbed,” his mother told Rajkot police.

Political reactions poured in following the assault. Delhi BJP leaders called Gupta a “strong woman” committed to continuing her work, while Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged a political conspiracy. Kapil Mishra called the attack an “unforgivable crime,” saying, “Those who attack her and those who orchestrate it are both cowards and criminals.”

Earlier reports suggested that Gupta had been slapped, but Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva denied this, clarifying that the man tried to pull her hand during the scuffle and her head may have hit a corner. Doctors later confirmed that the CM is stable but in shock.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the incident showed “serious concerns about women’s safety,” while AAP MLA Atishi said democracy allows dissent but “there is no place for violence.”

Police confirmed that Gupta has Z-plus security, and visitors to her residence are screened before entry. The Deputy Commissioner of Police has reached the spot, and further investigation into the accused’s motive is underway.