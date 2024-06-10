Manipur Chief Minister's convoy attacked by militants, one security person injured

The convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy was attacked on Monday after suspected militants ambushed the vehicles in Kangpokpi district. This resulted in the injury of one security person.

The convoy was traveling from Imphal to Jiribam district when it was attacked on National Highway-37 at around 10:30 am, sources with the direct knowledge of the incident told India Today.

Chief Minister Biren Singh was planning to visit Jiribam, which has been in turmoil since a man was beheaded by unknown attackers on June 6. This incident led to the burning of about 70 houses, including some government offices, and forced hundreds of people to flee the area. Singh intended to visit the region on Tuesday.

The injured person is 32-year-old Moirangthem Ajesh from Thanga Ngaram Leikai, Bishnupur district. He was shot in the back of his right shoulder and has been taken to a hospital in Imphal.

The police convoy was an advanced security team for Manipur Chief Minister.

