Manipur violence: Protesters storm residences of 2 ministers, 3 MLAs, curfew imposed 

Protesters in Imphal, Manipur, stormed the homes of two ministers and three MLAs on November 16 demanding justice for the recent killings of three individuals in Jiribam district.

Following the incident, the Imphal West administration imposed indefinite prohibitory orders across the district. Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar issued an order imposing a curfew starting at 4:30 pm today.

A mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in Lamphel Sanakeithel area, a senior officer said.

Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority's representative David told reporters, “Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public.”

Protesters also stormed the house of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh, another senior officer said.

In Sagolband, a group of protesters gathered outside the residence of BJP legislator RK Imo, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The crowd chanted slogans demanding swift action from the government, calling for the arrest of those responsible for the killings and an appropriate response within 24 hours.

In addition, protesters gathered at the residence of independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh in the Tiddim Road area. When they were informed that Singh was not in the state, they turned their attention to his office, which houses a local newspaper owned by the legislator. The mob vandalised temporary structures in front of the office building.

The latest unrest broke out after the discovery of three bodies, suspected to be of six missing people from Jiribam district, were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on November 15 night.

The bodies of a woman and two children were found about 16 km from Borobekra in Jiribam district, close to the location where the six people went missing earlier this week.

(With inputs from PTI)