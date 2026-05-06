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Microsoft, Google, and xAI to give early access of next-gen AI models to US Govt

Microsoft, Google, and xAI to give early access of next-gen AI models to US Govt

Big tech companies, including Microsoft, Google DeepMind, and Elon Musk’s xAI, have reportedly agreed to give early access to their next-gen AI models to the US government

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 6, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Microsoft, Google, and xAI to give early access of next-gen AI models to US GovtBig tech companies have signed an agreement with the US government, giving the institute authority to “conduct pre-deployment evaluations."

Early this week, the President Donald Trump administration was reported to oversee artificial intelligence (AI) models before companies make them available to public users. Now, big tech companies, including Microsoft, Google DeepMind, and Elon Musk’s xAI, have reportedly agreed to grant the US government early access to their next-gen AI models for national security testing.

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The National Institute of Standards and Technology shared a press note confirming that the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) has signed an agreement with these three listed companies, giving the institute authority to “conduct pre-deployment evaluations and targeted research to better assess frontier AI capabilities and advance the state of AI security.” 

Must read: US govt could review AI models before public release amid Mythos concerns

The agreement comes amid growing cybersecurity concerns from AI models like Anthropic’s Claude Mythos. The model has sparked global debate over the potential misuse of powerful AI systems, prompting governments and regulators worldwide to strengthen safeguards and push for greater transparency around AI development and deployment.

CAISI Director Chris Fall said, “Independent, rigorous measurement science is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications. These expanded industry collaborations help us scale our work in the public interest at a critical moment.” In addition to testing models for national security and public safety ahead of their launch, it will also conduct research and testing after AI models are deployed. 

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Must read: Anthropic Mythos risks force public banks in India to revamp IT investments: Report

On the other hand, the White House is also planning to create a team of experts to provide expertise and advice on how the government could review AI models. As of now, the government is in talks with executives from tech companies like Google and OpenAI to shape the framework for AI security assessments, safety standards, and oversight mechanisms.

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Published on: May 6, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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