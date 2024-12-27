Manmohan Singh death: 7-day national mourning declared, Congress cancels all programs till Jan 3

The central government on Friday announced a seven-day national mourning after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. The government has declared national mourning over Singh's passing from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

All government programs scheduled for Friday will be cancelled. During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all locations where it is customarily displayed, and all official entertainment will be suspended, as per the government notification.

Moreover, the Congress party cancelled all its programs, including the Foundation Day celebrations, for the next 7 days as a mark of respect to the former PM.

"As a mark of respect for the departed former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji, all official programmes of the Indian National Congress, including the Foundation Day celebrations stand canceled for the next seven days. This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programmes will resume on 3rd January, 2025. The party flag will be flown at half mast during this period of mourning," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal posted on X.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and two-time Prime Minister, died on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS after he fainted at home.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on Thursday.

"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," the bulletin further read.

Manmohan Singh was the finance minister under former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He is hailed as the architect of the 1991 economic reforms that saved India from bankruptcy.

He passed away as the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi. All the leaders were rushed to Delhi as soon as Singh's death was announced.