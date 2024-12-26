Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92; condolences pour in, PM Modi calls him 'India's distinguished son'

India bid farewell to one of its most illustrious sons, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister and an ace economist whose contributions to the nation’s economic landscape and governance left an indelible mark. Dr. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 today in New Delhi, was revered for his integrity, intellect, and quiet determination in shaping India’s modern trajectory.

As soon as news of his passing came, PM Modi, taking to X, said: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Leader of Opposition and Congress stalwart, Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes to the former PM by writing: "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too paid her condolences. She wrote: "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics."

Senior Congress leader, Salman Khurshid, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. His contributions to the nation and his dedication to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

As per AIIMS' official statement, Dr. Singh was 'being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024.' "Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," the hospital said in its statement.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, a village in present-day Pakistan, Manmohan Singh's life was a testament to resilience and vision. A scholar of international repute, he earned his doctorate in economics from Oxford University and went on to hold key positions, including Chief Economic Advisor, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

It was in 1991, as Finance Minister in Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government, that Dr. Singh became a household name. At a time when India teetered on the brink of economic collapse, he spearheaded transformative reforms that dismantled decades of protectionism, liberalised the economy, and opened it to global markets. His iconic words, “No power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” remain etched in India’s collective memory.

Dr. Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, steering the country through an era of economic growth and significant social welfare initiatives. Landmark legislations like the Right to Information Act and MGNREGA bore his administration’s stamp, as did a measured approach to global diplomacy.

A soft-spoken leader, Dr. Singh’s humility and focus on governance over rhetoric set him apart in a world of political showmanship. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom, reform, and quiet leadership that will inspire generations to come.