'Manufacturing Ki Baat': Entrepreneurs pitch new podcast idea for PM Modi, CMs

Entrepreneur Sandeep Mall has suggested that a podcast dedicated to Indian manufacturing could help promote industrial development and bring focus to sector-specific issues. "Someone here should start a podcast on manufacturing. Promoting manufacturing in India is badly needed," Mall, who runs an export-oriented engineering company, posted on X.

Responding to the idea, podcaster Arihant proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should host such a programme himself.

"Modiji should do it tbh. Rename it Man(ufacturing) ki baat or something. Every month, get 5 industry leaders & 5 MSME guys from a particular sector, listen to their issues, make babus in charge of the sectors sit there and take note of problems, fix responsibility & tell them to resolve it in certain time frame. Follow up after sometime. Broadcast it all in realtime."

He added that state governments could adopt the same format. "CMs should also do it (if anyone is listening)."

Former Indian Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat said the model was similar to a practice introduced by former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

"Chautala introduced the concept of ‘Sarkar apke dwar’. He would come to panchayats with his secretariat staff. Discussion and decision on the spot,” Ahlawat wrote on X. "PM and all his ministers should hold such meetings in the areas they visit."

The chief ministers also should do it, in rotation at each district, the former officer added. "Ministers must do this with the industry/sector they administer. Sit with the industry, along with ministry staff. Hear problems, provide solutions, on the spot. Such interaction would bolster citizens’ confidence in governance. It would also return political benefits to the party that tries it."

The suggestions come amid the central government's continued push to expand domestic manufacturing under the Make in India campaign. Prime Minister Modi has frequently linked manufacturing growth with job creation and economic self-reliance.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme-launched to encourage local production across sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, telecom, and pharmaceuticals-aims to reduce dependence on imports and build globally competitive capacity. Several state governments have also rolled out incentives to attract manufacturing investments.