Maratha quota protesters demand decision for protests by 11 am tomorrow

Maratha quota protest leader Manoj Jarange on Friday issued a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra state government, demanding that they accept the community's demand for reservation in government jobs and education by 11 am the following day. Jarange, who has been at the forefront of this movement, also insisted that the government should enact an ordinance by the end of the night to address their demands.

"I'll take my decision tomorrow at 12 pm, but if I leave for Azad Maidan, I will not take it back," he said.

Jarange has been unwavering in his stance, stating that there will be no retreat in the agitation until the Maratha community is granted its reservation. He has even threatened to lead a massive protest march to Mumbai's Azad Maidan if the government fails to meet the deadline. The activist made these declarations while addressing supporters at Shivaji Chowk in Navi Mumbai, following discussions with a government delegation.

"There is no going back on the agitation till we get reservation," he said.

The Maharashtra government has been attempting to defuse the situation, with State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar announcing that Jarange's demands have been accepted and will be fulfilled according to government procedures. Despite this, Jarange remains adamant, emphasizing that the community has already waited seven months and cannot afford further delays.

In the days leading up to this ultimatum, Jarange had embarked on a march from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, planning to reach Mumbai by January 26. He accused the state government of pressuring Marathas not to participate in the march and warned that he would expose certain ministers who were trying to sabotage the protest.

The Mumbai Police had denied permission for a hunger strike in the city, suggesting an alternative location for the gathering. They also warned that failure to comply with the notice would result in contempt of high court and Supreme Court orders.

Mumbai Police suggested protesters gather at Kharghar's International Corporation Park Ground after obtaining permission. Non-compliance may result in contempt of high court and Supreme Court orders. The notice explained Shivaji Park's limited capacity and referred to a Bombay High Court petition directing the police to prevent public disturbance during the protest.

