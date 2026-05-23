Marco Rubio announces ‘America First’ visa plan in India. Here's who are eligible

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today announced a new “America First” visa schedule that will prioritise business professionals, signalling Washington’s intent to deepen economic and strategic engagement with India amid shifting global geopolitical equations.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi, Rubio described India as central to the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy and said the proposed visa framework would focus on strengthening bilateral economic ties.

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“We're introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals that strengthen these ties,” Rubio said during the event.

The announcement comes a day after the Trump administration said several temporary visa holders in the US may be required to return to their home countries before applying for a Green Card.

Rubio said the new “America First” visa policy is designed to prioritise individuals whose work strengthens business links and economic engagement with the United States.

Rubio’s remarks came shortly after his arrival in India for his first official visit to the country as America’s top diplomat. During the visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House in the near future.

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India-US ties back in diplomatic spotlight

Rubio’s India visit comes at a time when Washington and New Delhi are attempting to maintain momentum in their strategic partnership despite global trade tensions, conflicts in West Asia and evolving power equations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US Secretary of State is expected to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on issues ranging from defence cooperation and regional security to trade and technology partnerships.

The visit also precedes the upcoming Quadrilateral Security Dialogue foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled in New Delhi on May 26, where leaders from the US, India, Japan and Australia are expected to discuss maritime security, supply chains and regional stability.

Officials familiar with the discussions indicated that the ongoing US-Iran tensions and concerns surrounding global energy supplies are also likely to figure prominently during bilateral talks.

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Kolkata stop draws attention

Before arriving in New Delhi, Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid respects at the Mother House, headquarters of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa.

According to reports, Rubio’s stop in Kolkata marks the first visit by a serving top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in nearly 14 years, underlining the symbolic importance attached to the trip.

Apart from Delhi, Rubio is also expected to travel to Agra and Jaipur during his India visit.