Marco Rubio steps in as India-Pakistan clash deepens, drones destroyed over Amritsar

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to pursue de-escalation on Friday, just hours before Pakistan launched its most aggressive military operation in nearly three decades, claiming it had struck multiple Indian military sites, including a missile storage facility in the north.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Rubio also offered American assistance in initiating dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbors to prevent further escalation.

But by early Saturday, Indian forces were actively intercepting Pakistani drones over Amritsar. The Indian Army confirmed it shot down several hostile drones that threatened civilian areas around Khasa Cantt at approximately 5 AM. Video of the intercepts was released, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

“Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders,” the Indian Army said in a statement, warning that such “unacceptable” provocations would meet forceful retaliation.

Indian forces responded overnight by targeting multiple Pakistani military positions and a known terror launchpad, intensifying what is already the worst bout of military conflict between the two countries since the 1999 Kargil War.

The Indian Army accused Pakistan of attempting to “violate India’s sovereignty” and endangering civilians through the use of weaponized drones and cross-border strikes.

Despite Washington’s offer to mediate, there are few signs that either side is backing down. Pakistan’s announcement of its latest offensive marks a dramatic expansion of hostilities that were sparked by last week’s terror attack in Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed in an assault linked to Pakistan-based groups.