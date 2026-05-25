Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal ahead of Quad Summit in New Delhi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife, Jeanette D Rubio, during his four-day trip to India ahead of the upcoming Quad Summit in New Delhi. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also accompanied the couple during the visit.

The visit comes as India prepares to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations on May 26, where leaders are expected to deliberate on the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific and growing tensions across West Asia.

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The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue brings together India, the United States, Australia and Japan under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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Rubio calls India a key strategic partner

During his India visit, Rubio described India as one of America’s “most important strategic partners” and said the relationship between the two countries was expanding rapidly across trade, investment, technology and energy sectors.

Rubio also signalled that a broader India-US trade agreement could be finalised “very soon” as both countries work to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

He stressed that the India-US partnership now goes beyond traditional diplomacy and has become increasingly central to Washington’s regional strategy amid shifting geopolitical challenges. Rubio also noted that both countries were aligned on several long-term strategic priorities through platforms such as the Quad.

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Taj Mahal continues to draw global leaders

Located in Agra, the Taj Mahal remains one of India’s most visited monuments and continues to attract several world leaders and dignitaries during their visits to the country.

Last year, US Vice President JD Vance visited the monument along with his wife Usha Vance and their children Vivek, Mirabel and Ewan.

US President Donald Trump had also toured the Taj Mahal during his first term in office along with former First Lady Melania Trump.

During his visit, Trump had described the monument as a symbol of India’s cultural richness and said, “Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India.”

According to the official website of the Taj Mahal, the monument is regarded as one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, blending Persian, Indian and Islamic architectural styles. In 1983, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and described as “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”

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Rubio began his India visit in Kolkata, where he visited the Missionaries of Charity. He later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held delegation-level talks with Jaishankar. Rubio also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the visit.

(With inputs from ANI)