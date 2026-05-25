'They help me focus': Gen Z employee defends wearing headphones despite manager’s objections

A Gen Z employee’s habit of wearing headphones at work reportedly led to a disagreement with her manager after concerns were raised about her behaviour in the office.

Career coach Simon Ingari shared the incident on X, explaining that the manager felt the employee appeared “antisocial and disconnected from the team” because she wore headphones throughout the workday in a shared office environment.

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According to the post, the manager believed the behaviour made the employee seem closed off and unwilling to engage with colleagues.

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Employee says headphones help her focus

The employee, however, explained that she used headphones to improve concentration and productivity. She said the office environment was often noisy and filled with conversations, which caused sensory overload and made it difficult for her to focus on work.

She added that the headphones helped block out excessive noise and allowed her to work more efficiently.

As the conversation continued, the manager revealed that other people in the workplace had also raised concerns about the employee’s behaviour.

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“Not every employee experiences distractions the same way”

In response, the employee said her need for headphones came from the way she processed sensory stimuli. She pointed out that not every employee experiences workplace distractions in the same way and that some individuals require different coping mechanisms to stay productive.

The manager remained unconvinced and argued that other team members managed to perform their duties without relying on headphones.

He further stated that wearing headphones all day could send the “wrong message” and might force him to allow others to do the same.

The employee pushed back, stressing that she was not asking for special treatment or workplace privileges. Instead, she said she simply wanted the freedom to use a tool that enabled her to perform her job productively.

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Work-from-home request rejected

Attempting to find a middle ground, the employee suggested working from home on days that required deep focus and uninterrupted concentration.

The manager, however, rejected the proposal, stating that employees were expected to be physically present in the office.

Faced with limited alternatives, the employee stood her ground, stating that if working from home was not possible, then she had no option but to continue wearing her headphones.