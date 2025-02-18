Massive blow to Congress: BJP sweeps Gujarat local body polls; PM Modi says 'unbreakable bond'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a dominant victory in the Gujarat local body elections, winning the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC), 60 out of 68 municipalities, and all three taluka panchayats where voting took place on February 16. The Congress suffered a massive setback, losing 15 municipalities that it had previously controlled.

This was the first local body election conducted after the Gujarat government introduced a 27% quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayats, municipalities, and civic corporations in 2023. Of the 60 seats in JMC’s 15 wards, the BJP won 48, while the Congress secured 11, and an independent candidate won one seat, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

In municipalities across Gujarat, the Congress secured just one, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) performed better, winning two municipalities—Kutiyana and Ranavav. The Congress managed to retain power only in Salaya municipality (Devbhumi Dwarka district), winning 15 out of 28 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came second with 13 seats in this Muslim-majority urban body.

Thank you to the people of Gujarat for bestowing their faith in politics of performance.

The Congress had won 14 municipalities in 2018 but was completely wiped out this time, as the BJP snatched all 15 municipalities from the opposition party, including Radhanpur, Mahudha, Manavadar, Rajula, and Dhoraji. The Samajwadi Party (SP), under the leadership of Gujarat MLA Kandhal Jadeja, wrested Kutiyana from the BJP and Ranavav from the NCP.

The elections saw no clear majority in five municipalities — Mangrol, Dakor, Anklav, Chhotaudepur, and Vavla. In Mangrol (Junagadh), the BJP and Congress tied with 15 seats each, while in Dakor (Kheda), independent candidates and BJP both secured 14 seats.

I thank the people of Gujarat for blessing the BJP with their support in the local body elections held across the state. This is yet another victory for politics of development. It is humbling…

In several municipalities, the BJP had already claimed victory before the voting, with 213 seats being declared ‘uncontested’ after opposition candidates withdrew. The saffron party had also secured majorities in four municipalities—Bhachau, Jafrabad, Bantva, and Halol—without facing any contest.

PM Modi Thanks Gujarat Voters

Following the landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the results, stating that Gujarat's trust in the BJP was "unbreakable" and growing stronger by the day. "Gujarat's bond with BJP is not only unbreakable but also getting stronger by the day! I thank the people of Gujarat for blessing the BJP with their support in the local body elections held across the state. This is yet another victory for politics of development. It is humbling how the people of Gujarat are time and again reposing their faith in us. These special blessings give us even more energy to work in service of the people," Modi said in a post on X. He also credited BJP’s party workers for their efforts on the ground, saying their work contributed to the party’s "outstanding result."