Massive blow to Uddhav Sena: Aurangabad Central candidate refuses to contest, backs Shinde Sena

In a massive blow to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena-UBT's Aurangabad Central candidate Kishanchand Tanwani withdrew his candidature from the seat. Speaking to reporters, Tanwani said he has been in his constituency for the last 7 days and seeing the environment there. Based on that, he said he decided that he won't contest.

The move comes just a day before the deadline for filing the nomination.

Reacting to this, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) is imploding. "24 hours before deadline for nomination ends in Maharashtra, the MVA is in a mess, with their candidates either returning tickets or refusing to contest."

SSUBT Sambhaji nagar (Aurangabad Central) candidate Kishanchand Tanwani returns his ticket.



He said "No need to contest as MVA is losing very badly" 😂



"I will support Eknath Shinde. I have been roaming around the city for seven days. I am observing that MVA is heading for a… pic.twitter.com/yZpEnNBGkN — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta31) October 28, 2024

"Kishanchand Tanwani, Uddhav Thackeray faction candidate from Aurangabad Central, returns his ticket. He will now back Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena candidate. Congress's Sachin Sawant refuses ticket from Andheri West, demands Bandra East. The MVA is imploding. Sharad Pawar faction has jinxed the alliance," Malviya tweeted.