Massive fire breaks out at Central Revenue Building in ITO; 21 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Scene

A massive fire erupted at the Central Revenue Building in the ITO area on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from the authorities. A total of 21 fire tenders were dispatched to the location to control the flames.

No casualties have been reported in connection with the incident.

The Delhi fire services officials revealed, "We received a distress call at 3.07 pm alerting us to a fire at the Income Tax CR building. In response, we immediately deployed 21 fire tenders to the scene. Additionally, we have notified the local police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure public safety."

Situated across from the old Police Headquarters, which still houses certain police units, the building became a scene of chaos as occupants could be seen on social media videos seeking refuge on window ledges while escaping the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, with further details awaited as the situation develops.