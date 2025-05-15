Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce library, 11 fire tenders rushed in

A major fire broke out early Thursday morning at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Delhi’s Pitampura area, prompting an immediate emergency response.

"The blaze erupted around 8.55 am and engulfed the first, second and third floors of the four-storey library," a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

According to officials from the DFS, the blaze erupted inside the college library. A total of 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the flames. The fire was brought under control by around 9:40 AM.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any flare-ups, officials said.