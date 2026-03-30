Massive Home Voting Push: Over 2.37 lakh voters to get doorstep voting in 2026 Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, said over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have been approved for home voting in the 2026 elections. The facility is meant for voters aged 85 years and above and persons with disabilities.

In a press note, the Commission said elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in 6 States, are scheduled for March 15, 2026. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 9, 2026.

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General Elections and bye-elections 2026: Over 2.3 lakh Electors to avail the Home Voting



Read more : https://t.co/0ahhDvnACA pic.twitter.com/YsllgD4eTl — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 30, 2026

Explaining the provision, the Commission said, “The Commission, as per Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, provides the optional facility of home voting for Elderly Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) flagged in Electoral Rolls who may cast their vote through postal ballot. Such electors have to apply to their concerned Returning Officer within 5 days from the date of notification”.

Sharing the latest numbers, the Commission said, “Accordingly, over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have been approved so far by the Returning Officers (ROs) for the home-voting facility. The details as on today, i.e., March 30, 2026 are as follows:”

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Kerala sees highest approvals

In Kerala, 1,45,521 electors aged 85+ have been approved for home voting, which is 71.27% of the total in this category.

Among PwD electors, 62,240 have been approved, making up 25.50%.

Assam numbers remain lower

In Assam, 19,774 electors aged 85+ have been approved for home voting, which is 19.32%.

For PwD electors, 6,638 have been approved, accounting for 3.23%.

Puducherry shows moderate uptake

In Puducherry, 2,066 electors aged 85+ have been approved, which is 34.31%.

For PwD electors, 1,621 have been approved, accounting for 11.6%.

Across the three regions, 1,67,361 electors aged 85+ have been approved for home voting, which is 53.5%.

For PwD electors, 70,499 have been approved, accounting for 15.22%.

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How home voting will work

The Commission said, “The elector will be informed of the schedule of home voting in advance and a team of Polling officials will visit the Elector’s residence to collect their vote.”

It added, “Home voting in different constituencies of Kerala, Assam & Puducherry has already commenced and will be completed by April 5th. A second visit will also be undertaken if the voter is not available on the first visit.”

Security and transparency measures

On the process, the ECI said, “A videographer will accompany the polling officials along with police security cover and the entire process will be video graphed to ensure utmost transparency while preserving the secrecy of the vote.”

The Commission also said recognised political parties are being kept informed. “Contesting candidates of recognised political parties are provided a list of electors availing home voting facility. As per procedure, all candidates are informed about the schedule of the visits of the polling teams (after intimation in Form 12D to the Returning Officer), and if they wish, they can depute their representatives to accompany polling teams after intimation in Form 10 to the Returning Officer.”

Support at polling stations

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For those not choosing home voting, the ECI said they will still get full support at polling stations, including volunteers, wheelchairs and other assistance to ensure a comfortable voting experience for elderly and PwD electors.