Massive jolt for Kejriwal: Delhi HC says CM 'conspired in liquor policy scam, used money in Goa election'

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was involved in a conspiracy and actively used proceeds of crime. This observation was made based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ruling came during the court's verdict on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in connection with money laundering probe in Delhi's alleged excise policy scam.

"The material collected by ED reveals Mr Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP," the court order said.

The High Court rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the ED. Meanwhile, AAP is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court tomorrow against the high court's decision.

The High Court also mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal was personally involved in the creation of the now-defunct liquor policy and in soliciting kickbacks. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after listening to arguments extensively on April 3.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He was presented before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, which extended his custody to ED until March 28.

Kejriwal then contested his arrest and custody in the High Court.

In his plea, Kejriwal argued that the Centre was misusing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) - the basis for his arrest - to create an unfair advantage in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal accused the central government of attempting to manipulate the electoral process in favor of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP, which controls the ED through the Ministry of Finance, was behind this.

On March 28, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal's custody with the ED until April 1. Subsequently, on April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody until April 15. He is currently held in Tihar Jail.