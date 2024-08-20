scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

NEWS

Massive landslide strikes NHPC dam site in East Sikkim, damages part of hydroelectric project on Teesta

A GIS building of NHPC along with six residential houses have been damaged in the landslide in East Sikkim

A major landslide struck East Sikkim on Tuesday, damaging parts of a 510-mw hydroelectric project on the Teesta River. The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam around 7:30 am, causing significant damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project of the NHPC. 

Tushar Nikhare, Gangtok District Magistrate, said a landslide occurred at the NHPC Stage 5 dam site in Balutar near Singtam town. A GIS building of NHPC along with six residential houses have been damaged, he said, adding that major cracks have formed along the Singtam Dikchu road hence making the road inaccessible. 

The Border Roads Organization instructed to immediately start restoration work of the road damaged by the slide. The BRO has assured that the road will be made operational at the earliest, the district magistrate said.  

 

Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
